Putin: Russia begins serial production of "Oreshnik" missile with 5500 km range

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has announced the start of mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile. The weapon has already been transferred to the Russian army for use.

The Russian dictator announced it on August 1 during the meeting with the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Russia has begun mass production of the "Oreshnik"

Russia has completed the first mass production of the Oreshnik missile. As Putin stated, the ballistic weapon has already entered service with the army.

In addition, deliveries of the missile to Belarus are also expected. Negotiations are currently underway between Moscow and Minsk on the territorial deployment of the weapon. The countries plan to resolve this issue by the end of this year.

Everything we know about the Oreshnik missile

The medium-range ballistic missile is a surface-to-surface missile and, according to available information, can be equipped with both nuclear and conventional warheads.

The missile's technical characteristics remain limited. According to Putin, the Oreshnik is capable of hitting targets at speeds of up to 10 waves (approximately 2.5-3 km/s) and has a range of up to 5,500 km.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military reports that the missile can accelerate to over 3.5 km/s and carry six warheads with submunitions. Because of this, it is considered a difficult target to intercept, although modern missile defense systems are designed to counter such threats.

