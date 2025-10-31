Pentagon backs Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine after internal review

American Tomahawk missiles. Photo: seaforces.org

The Pentagon has approved the transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. . This decision followed an internal assessment that concluded the transfer would not significantly impact US stockpiles.

This was reported by CNN.

Advertisement

Tomahawk for Ukraine

However, according to three American and European officials familiar with the situation, the final political decision rests with President Donald Trump.

During a working lunch at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump expressed caution about providing such systems, explaining, "we don’t want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country". Meanwhile, at the beginning of the month, shortly before the meeting with Zelensky, the US Joint Chiefs of Staff provided the White House with their assessment, concluding that the transfer of missiles would not undermine US defense reserves. The Tomahawk missiles have a range of about 1,000 miles.

According to two European officials, the Pentagon's assessment has encouraged European allies, who claim that the US now has fewer reasons to refuse such assistance.

Meanwhile, official sources note that Trump has made contradictory statements. For instance, just days before his meeting with Zelensky, Trump said he had many Tomahawk missiles that could potentially be transferred. However, he abruptly changed his tone during a public speech, and he later told the Ukrainian leader in a private conversation that he would not provide these missiles at this time.

This decision was made shortly after Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN reports that Putin warned Trump that Tomahawks could hit large Russian cities and that this would affect bilateral relations more than the course of the fighting. As of publication time, neither the White House nor the Pentagon had responded to requests for comment.

Read more:

Ukraine showcases Neptune missile to defense partners

Flamingo missile explained — Ukraine’s 3,000 km answer to Russia