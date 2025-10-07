Ukraine unveils Neptune long-range missile to foreign partners

Presentation of Ukrainian missile Neptune. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal presented Ukrainian weapons to the partners. In particular, he showed the allies the Ukrainian Neptune missile.

The head of the defense ministry reported this on X on Tuesday, October 7.

Shmyhal presented Ukrainian weapons to partners

Denys Shmyhal, the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, and his team presented Ukrainian arms production capabilities to Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginena, NATO representatives, and other distinguished foreign guests.

Those in attendance included Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen; Danish Minister of Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov; and Norwegian State Secretary of Defense Andreas Flåm.

"We showcased ready-made solutions that strike the enemy both on the front lines and in inside russia. Our manufacturers presented their own products, which can already be produced tomorrow in partner countries under the Build with Ukraine program," Shmyhal wrote.

He also added that drones, ammunition, missiles, robots, artillery and armored vehicles are what Ukraine is already producing and what it is ready to produce together with partners.

"We call on partner nations to invest in building the arsenal of the free world. To build together with Ukraine. Ukraine’s weapons are the weapons of the free world," the Defense Minister emphasized.

