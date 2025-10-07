Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine showcases Neptune missile to defense partners

Ukraine showcases Neptune missile to defense partners

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 October 2025 18:30
Ukraine unveils Neptune long-range missile to foreign partners
Presentation of Ukrainian missile Neptune. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal presented Ukrainian weapons to the partners. In particular, he showed the allies the Ukrainian Neptune missile.

The head of the defense ministry reported this on X on Tuesday, October 7.

Advertisement
Presentation of Ukrainian weapons
Presentation of Ukrainian weapons. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

Shmyhal presented Ukrainian weapons to partners

Denys Shmyhal, the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, and his team presented Ukrainian arms production capabilities to Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginena, NATO representatives, and other distinguished foreign guests.

Those in attendance included Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen; Danish Minister of Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov; and Norwegian State Secretary of Defense Andreas Flåm.

Presentation of Ukrainian weapons
Presentation of Ukrainian weapons. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

"We showcased ready-made solutions that strike the enemy both on the front lines and in inside russia. Our manufacturers presented their own products, which can already be produced tomorrow in partner countries under the Build with Ukraine program," Shmyhal wrote.

Presentation of Ukrainian weapons
Presentation of Ukrainian weapons. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

He also added that drones, ammunition, missiles, robots, artillery and armored vehicles are what Ukraine is already producing and what it is ready to produce together with partners.

"We call on partner nations to invest in building the arsenal of the free world. To build together with Ukraine. Ukraine’s weapons are the weapons of the free world," the Defense Minister emphasized.

Presentation of Ukrainian weapons
Presentation of Ukrainian weapons. Photo: Denys Shmyhal/X

Read more:

NATO countries will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine — Axios

Ukrainian drones break records with 66,000 hits on Russian forces

Denys Shmygal Ministry of Defense weapons AFU missile
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information