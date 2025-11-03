Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Vučić ready to sell arms to EU — no issue if they reach Ukraine

Vučić ready to sell arms to EU — no issue if they reach Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 November 2025 09:02
Updated 09:12
Serbia ready to sell arms to EU — says no problem if weapons reach Ukrainian forces
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Reuters

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić is ready to sell weapons to any European country — even if the arms are later transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Vučić has already offered the European Union a large-scale contract for ammunition supplies.

He made the remarks in an interview with the German magazine Cicero.

Advertisement

What Vučić said about arms for Ukraine

According to the Serbian head of state, his country can produce ammunition at volumes surpassing even those of France. Vučić therefore proposed that the EU purchase the entire stock of Serbian ammunition under a long-term contract for the sake of Europe’s security.

"I offered our friends in the EU the opportunity to enter into a purchase-sale agreement and take everything we have. It would be a phenomenal contribution to European security," Vučić stated.

When asked whether the purchased ammunition could then be used in Ukraine, Vučić said that the buyer has full discretion on how to use the acquired ammunition.

"Buyers can do whatever they want with them (the ammunition). We just need a long-term contract so that we can plan," the Serbian president said.

Vučić reiterated Serbia’s neutral military status and its readiness to cooperate with European armed forces. The EU is currently considering the president’s proposal.

Read more:

Ukrainian intelligence has located the stolen children of war

35 countries to unite in Madrid for secret Ukraine talks

Pentagon gives "green light" to Tomahawks for Ukraine

European Union weapons Serbia war in Ukraine
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information