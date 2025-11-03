Serbia ready to sell arms to EU — says no problem if weapons reach Ukrainian forces

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Reuters

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić is ready to sell weapons to any European country — even if the arms are later transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Vučić has already offered the European Union a large-scale contract for ammunition supplies.

He made the remarks in an interview with the German magazine Cicero.

Advertisement

What Vučić said about arms for Ukraine

According to the Serbian head of state, his country can produce ammunition at volumes surpassing even those of France. Vučić therefore proposed that the EU purchase the entire stock of Serbian ammunition under a long-term contract for the sake of Europe’s security.

"I offered our friends in the EU the opportunity to enter into a purchase-sale agreement and take everything we have. It would be a phenomenal contribution to European security," Vučić stated.

When asked whether the purchased ammunition could then be used in Ukraine, Vučić said that the buyer has full discretion on how to use the acquired ammunition.

"Buyers can do whatever they want with them (the ammunition). We just need a long-term contract so that we can plan," the Serbian president said.

Vučić reiterated Serbia’s neutral military status and its readiness to cooperate with European armed forces. The EU is currently considering the president’s proposal.

Read more:

Ukrainian intelligence has located the stolen children of war

35 countries to unite in Madrid for secret Ukraine talks

Pentagon gives "green light" to Tomahawks for Ukraine