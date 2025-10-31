Zelensky: Ukrainian intelligence knows where Russia is hiding abducted children

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian intelligence have confirmed the whereabouts of children forcibly taken by Russian forces, with specific addresses now known to Ukrainian authorities.

The president made this statement in a video address on Friday, October 31.

Zelensky about children abducted by Russia

On Friday, October 31, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service had finished locating Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

"We are providing our partners with lists — lists of children who must be returned. This is a sensitive issue, with a great deal of quiet diplomatic work underway. And to foil any Russian attempt to claim they supposedly know nothing about these children, we are ensuring that addresses are included as well.

The first such list — containing over 300 surnames, first names, and addresses of the abducted children — will be on the desks of all the leaders assisting us in this effort," said the president.

