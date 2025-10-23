EU adopts new 19th sanctions package against Russia

Oil tanker "Vladimir Monomakh" of Rosneft. Photo: REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

The European Union has approved a new, 19th sanctions package against Russia, marking one of the toughest measures since the start of the full-scale invasion. The package targets not only Russian banks and the energy sector but also crypto exchanges and foreign companies from China and India that assist Moscow in circumventing existing restrictions.

This was announced by the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, on social media platform X.

EU imposes a new sanctions package on Russia

According to Kaja Kallas, the new sanctions are aimed at making it more difficult for the Kremlin to access financial resources and technology. The European Union is also restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to prevent attempts at destabilization and influence over the internal politics of member states.

We just adopted our 19th sanctions package.



It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others.



The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation.



It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 23, 2025

What the 19th sanctions package against Russia includes

Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel stated that Brussels is taking another step toward energy independence from Moscow. According to him, the EU is accelerating the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas and intends to "turn off the tap on these fossil fuels."

Important that the EU has adopted a 19th EU sanctions package against Russia. This includes robust new measures to target Russian earnings. We will speed up the phasing out of Russian liquefied natural gas. As EU, we are fully committed to turn off the tap on these fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/3AKdkl6MEv — David van Weel (@ministerBZ) October 22, 2025

The sanctions also target maritime transport. The EU has imposed restrictions on an additional 117 vessels involved in illegal transportation of oil products, thereby circumventing existing sanctions. In total, 564 vessels are now under EU sanctions.

EU already working on the 20th sanctions package

David van Weel also noted that work on the next, 20th sanctions package has already begun. It will aim to further increase pressure on Moscow and reduce its economic ability to finance the war.

