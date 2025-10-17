Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 17 October 2025 16:12
Updated 16:13
Mariana Betsa: Putin must be forced to stop, not asked to
Mariana Betsa. Photo: unian.ua

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa called for stronger sanctions, more weapons, and tougher accountability measures against Russia, stressing that "Putin will not stop by himself — he must be forced to stop."
She spoke at the Money for Victory: Make Russia Pay Conference 2025 in Brussels.

Novyny.LIVE reports from the conference.

Sanctions and weapons: "Doable things"

Betsa said the world must act decisively to deprive Moscow of financial and military capacity to wage war.

"We need tougher sanctions in the energy, banking, and nuclear sectors. The oil price cap should go down to 30 dollars per barrel," she said.

She urged partners to close loopholes in existing restrictions and dismantle Russia’s shadow fleet used to evade oil sanctions.

Betsa also emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, including at least ten Patriot batteries, and ammunition to withstand intensified Russian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

"We are grateful to our partners, but we need synchronized, timely sanctions and more weapons to defend Ukraine," she added.

Justice and frozen assets

The deputy minister highlighted accountability as a key element of lasting peace — pointing to ongoing proceedings in international courts and the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression.

"Every war criminal must know there is no more impunity," Betsa stressed.

She also reiterated that frozen Russian assets must become a real tool for reparations and recovery.

"This is not only about money — it is about responsibility. Russia must pay for the destruction it caused," she said.

Security guarantees and global stakes

Betsa concluded that Ukraine’s NATO membership remains the best security guarantee, but emphasized the need for legally binding interim guarantees and international military presence to protect the country now.

"This war is not only about Ukraine or Europe. It’s about the entire democratic world — and the outcome will define global security for decades to come," she said.

sanctions assets war in Ukraine russia security guarantees
Mariia Kahal - editor
Author
Mariia Kahal
