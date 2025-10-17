Trump says now is not the time to impose new sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Following the call, he stated that it is currently "not the perfect time" to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

The US leader made this remark during a discussion with members of the media.

Trump on new sanctions against Russia

President Donald Trump believes that now is "not the perfect time" to introduce further sanctions targeting Russia’s profits from energy resources.

It is worth noting that the day before, Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune announced his readiness to bring a sanctions bill against Russia to a vote.

Thune stated that senators are "discussing the timing and date" for passing the bill, which would impose tariffs on countries importing Russian energy resources and secondary sanctions on foreign companies supporting Russia’s energy production.

When asked to comment on this, President Trump noted that Thune was unaware of his call with Putin. Trump added that he will inform the Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, about it.

"This might be such a productive call that we will end up succeeding… I’m not against anything, I’m just saying it might not be the perfect time. It could happen in a week or two. But it’s at my option, as you know," Trump said.

