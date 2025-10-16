US president gives clear answer on timing and location of meeting with Putin

Donald Trump and dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, shared the outcomes of his phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, announcing that he will soon meet with him in person.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

When and where the Trump-Putin meeting will take place

According to the US leader, the meeting is expected to occur in Budapest within the next two weeks. Prior to this, a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take place.

Trump also reiterated that Putin and Zelensky do not get along, making it difficult to organize a meeting between them.

"So we may do something separately, but separate and equal. We will meet and talk, but their relationship is terrible, it is unbelievable, and I have seen things nobody would believe—this is one of them. So I will be meeting; we are going to meet in Hungary, Viktor Orban will be hosting, and it is really something. Because of my relationship with President Putin, I thought it would be quick, but..." Trump said.

Hungary’s reaction to Trump’s plan to meet Putin in Budapest

Message from Viktor Orban. Photo: Screenshot

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed the prospect of a Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest, calling it "great news for the peace-loving people of the world."

Orban added that his country is ready to host the meeting between the two leaders.

