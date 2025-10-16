Will the US provide Tomahawks to Ukraine — Trump responds

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US has plenty of Tomahawk missiles, but cannot deplete its stockpiles.

US President Donald Trump made this statement during an Oval Office appearance following a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s comment on Tomahawks for Ukraine

"We need Tomahawks — the United States has a lot, but we need them. We can’t deplete for our country.We need them, too," emphasized the American leader.

About Tomahawk missiles

The Tomahawk is an American cruise missile that travels at about 900 kilometers per hour and can strike targets up to 1,600 kilometers away. Its key feature is the ability to fly low, maneuver, and bypass obstacles.

