Putin pleads with Trump to hold back Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS

During his conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him not to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. The Russian president claimed that the missiles "will not change the course of the war".

This was reported by the Russian media.

Advertisement

What Trump and Putin talked about

The dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin told Trump that Tomahawks would not change the situation on the battlefield, but would harm Russian-American relations and the settlement in Ukraine.

According to him, Putin also "expressed Russia's interest in a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the conflict".

At the same time, the Russian dictator's special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the Russian side had confirmed the possibility of holding a summit with Trump in Budapest.

"White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirms a "good and productive" conversation between Putin and Trump. The next summit will take place soon," he wrote on social media.

Read more:

Donald Trump wraps up two-hour talk with Putin — details

Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress