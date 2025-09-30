Orban says Russia has already won the war and Ukraine is not sovereign

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Russia has already won the war in Ukraine and that "everything is already decided." He shared his position with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The statement was made during Orban’s appearance on Harcosok Órája.

Advertisement

Orban’s statement on the war

Orban said that during his conversation with Trump, he insisted on Putin’s victory in the war against Ukraine. According to him, "Russia has already won."

"The American president asked my opinion on this. I told him that the war is already decided. The Russians have won. It’s a closed case. The question is: when and who will make a deal with the Russians? Will he make a deal with them? Will there be a U.S. agreement? Or will Europe finally be ready to negotiate with Russia?" the Hungarian prime minister said.

He also called Ukraine a "non-sovereign state," arguing that part of its territory is occupied by Russia while the rest is supported by the West.

"Ukraine is not a sovereign state… It is supported by the West. We give it weapons. Ukraine should not act as a sovereign state. It has lost one-fifth of its territory in the war with the Russians… We are supporting the rest of the territory. If the West decides not to give a penny, Ukraine will collapse and disappear. This must be taken more seriously. A few Hungarian drones are not something Ukrainians should worry about," Orban said, commenting on violations of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian drones.

Read also:

Pistorius criticized the plan to build a "drone wall"

Zelensky names the weapon Putin really fears