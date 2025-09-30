Pistorius expresses skepticism over the “drone wall” project

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism regarding the "drone wall" concept actively promoted by the European Commission. The project is intended to protect the EU’s eastern countries from aerial incursions by Russia.

This was reported by Politico.

What Pistorius said about the "drone wall"

"I very much appreciate the idea of a drone wall, but we should pay attention to manage expectations. We are not talking about a concept that will be realized in the next three or four years … Drone defense, of course, but not by a drone wall," Pistorius said at the Warsaw Security Forum.

He also added that thinking and acting should be guided by priorities. According to the minister, the main priority is ensuring flexibility in development and procurement processes, given how rapidly technology evolves.

