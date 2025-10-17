Trump’s talk with Putin about Tomahawks — Andrii Sybiha reacts

Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Just a single discussion about the potential arrival of American Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine prompted Russian dictator Putin to urgently call Trump. The Russians no longer have any strategic initiative.

This was written on X by Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

How Russia might respond to the Tomahawks

Today’s call between US President Donald Trump and Putin demonstrates how even the discussion about Tomahawk missiles had already forced Putin back into dialogue with America.



The conclusion is that we need to continue with strong steps. Strength can truly create momentum for… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 16, 2025

According to Ukraine’s top diplomat, the only tool available to the Russian occupiers is terror against Ukraine’s energy system and the hope that winter might become a weapon working in their favor.

"The conclusion is that we need to continue with strong steps. Strength can truly create momentum for peace," Sybiha noted.

He added that further decisive actions are extremely important, as they will ensure that Putin harbors no illusions and is forced to seek an end to the war.

