Main News of the day Putin feared Tomahawks, turned to Trump — Ukraine

Putin feared Tomahawks, turned to Trump — Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 October 2025 10:08
Updated 10:08
Trump’s talk with Putin about Tomahawks — Andrii Sybiha reacts
Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Just a single discussion about the potential arrival of American Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine prompted Russian dictator Putin to urgently call Trump. The Russians no longer have any strategic initiative.

This was written on X by Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Advertisement

How Russia might respond to the Tomahawks

According to Ukraine’s top diplomat, the only tool available to the Russian occupiers is terror against Ukraine’s energy system and the hope that winter might become a weapon working in their favor.

"The conclusion is that we need to continue with strong steps. Strength can truly create momentum for peace," Sybiha noted.

He added that further decisive actions are extremely important, as they will ensure that Putin harbors no illusions and is forced to seek an end to the war.

Read more:

Trump to meet Putin — confirms where and when it will happen

Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Donald Trump wraps up two-hour talk with Putin — details

USA vladimir putin MFA Andrii Sybiha war in Ukraine long-range weapons
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
