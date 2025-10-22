Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Diplomacy fails — Zelensky responds to massive attack

Diplomacy fails — Zelensky responds to massive attack

Ua en ru
Publication time 22 October 2025 11:08
Updated 11:12
Zelensky calls for new EU and US sanctions following massive strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the massive overnight attack carried out by Russia across Ukrainian regions on October 22. The strikes targeted ordinary Ukrainian cities—primarily energy infrastructure—but numerous hits on residential buildings were also recorded.

Zelensky shared this information on his X account.

Advertisement

Zelensky responds to the October 22 attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky reported that fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia, while Kyiv experienced direct hits on residential buildings. The Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected.

The consequences of the Russian strike
Firefighting in a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: SES Zaporizhzhia
Fire
Ruins of a house in Odesa region. Photo: SES Odesa Region

As of the morning, 17 people have been reported injured, including children. Six people were killed, two of them children. The president expressed his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Shelling of Ukraine
Fire and building ruins in Kyiv region. Photo: SES Kyiv Region

The head of state emphasized that the Kremlin’s talk of "diplomacy" carries no weight as long as the Russian leadership does not face the critical consequences of its actions.

"It is high time the European Union adopted a strong sanctions package. We also count on strong sanctions measures from the United States and the G7, from all those who seek peace. It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a united response to Russia’s vile strikes," Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

Read more:

Trump’s chaotic meeting with Zelensky revealed — details

Zelensky on the risks of giving up Ukrainian territory

Ukraine to signs contract for 25 Patriot systems, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky sanctions shelling war in Ukraine russia
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information