Zelensky calls for new EU and US sanctions following massive strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the massive overnight attack carried out by Russia across Ukrainian regions on October 22. The strikes targeted ordinary Ukrainian cities—primarily energy infrastructure—but numerous hits on residential buildings were also recorded.

Zelensky shared this information on his X account.

Zelensky responds to the October 22 attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky reported that fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia, while Kyiv experienced direct hits on residential buildings. The Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were affected.

Firefighting in a residential building in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: SES Zaporizhzhia

Ruins of a house in Odesa region. Photo: SES Odesa Region

As of the morning, 17 people have been reported injured, including children. Six people were killed, two of them children. The president expressed his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Fire and building ruins in Kyiv region. Photo: SES Kyiv Region

The head of state emphasized that the Kremlin’s talk of "diplomacy" carries no weight as long as the Russian leadership does not face the critical consequences of its actions.

"It is high time the European Union adopted a strong sanctions package. We also count on strong sanctions measures from the United States and the G7, from all those who seek peace. It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a united response to Russia’s vile strikes," Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

