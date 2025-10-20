Trump talked about the Nobel Prize while warning Zelensky about Putin

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

During his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment at not having won the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump also tried to persuade the Ukrainian leader to accept the conditions put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post reports.

Trump spoke about the Nobel Prize

During a meeting at the White House, Donald Trump rejected maps with front lines and called on Ukraine to cede all of Donbas to Russia in order to reach a peace agreement, sources familiar with the conversation said.

"He said Putin will destroy you if you don’t agree now. Zelensky had his maps and everything, and he was explaining it to him (Trump — ed.) but he wanted nothing to do with it," the diplomat says.

A European diplomat who is familiar with the details of the White House meeting described it as chaotic and disorganized. According to the diplomat, Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Another European representative clarified that, although there was no open confrontation like the one in the Oval Office earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the meeting feeling disappointed. Later, during a conversation with several European leaders, Zelenskyy shared his impressions, making no secret of the fact that he found the White House discussion difficult and unproductive.

A source familiar with the meeting noted that it is unclear what influenced Donald Trump. After all, just a few weeks ago, he openly expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin's actions. Then, he suddenly returned to rhetoric that coincides with Russia's position.

Commenting on the situation, the European diplomat emphasized that it seemed to be an impression. Putin acted purposefully and found an approach to Trump. In other words, their phone conversation significantly impacted the tone of the American president's subsequent statements.

Trump's tendency to focus on deals rather than details has frustrated all parties at times, and the US president has expressed irritation with both Kyiv and Moscow throughout his attempts to stop the war.

