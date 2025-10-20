Trump says 5,000–7,000 soldiers die weekly in Ukraine war

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump made a loud statement about the scale of military losses during the war in Ukraine. He also said that civilians are constantly being killed by shelling.

The American leader said this during a briefing on Monday, October 20.

Losses at the battlefield in Ukraine

Commenting on his recent conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump admitted that he had discussed attacks on civilian targets with him, but emphasized that soldiers on both sides remain the main victims of the conflict.

"Most of the people dying are soldiers. The soldiers that are dying in Russia and Ukraine. It's unbelievable. 5,000 to 7,000 a week. Can you believe it?" Trump said.

He added that, in addition to the shelling of Kyiv and other cities, numerous lives are lost on the battlefield every week.

"It's not even believable. It's a bloodbath," the US leader stated, emphasizing the scale of the tragedy.

