Zelensky says the war in Ukraine could come to an end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, together with its international allies, has come closer to a real possibility of ending the war with Russia. The head of state noted that this is largely due to the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who, in Zelensky’s words, wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine as decisively as he once achieved results in the Middle East.

Zelensky made these remarks during a press briefing, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Zelensky on the prospects of ending the war

During the briefing, Zelensky emphasized that the current war is unprecedented in terms of scale and the forces involved.

"I do not want to demean or exaggerate any country, but we cannot compare what is happening in the Middle East with what is happening here. This is an entirely different scale of war. It is a different story. There are, of course, similar casualties, real people, and, unfortunately, heavy losses. But it cannot be compared. The losses, means, and scale of the war cannot simply be compared," Zelensky said.

According to the president, a strong political demand for the cessation of hostilities is now taking shape in international negotiations.

"We have come closer to a possible end to the war. I am telling you this for certain. That does not mean it will definitely end, but President Trump has achieved a lot in the Middle East, and riding this wave, he wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine," the head of state stated.

He added that a collective political will to stop the fighting is forming globally, and Ukraine is using this moment to strengthen its own positions.

