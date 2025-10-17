Zelensky: Peace talks with Putin possible if ceasefire reached

Volodymyr Zelensky at talks in the White House. Photo: Reuters

At the White House meeting on October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said that he is open to any format that could lead to peace.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Zelensky and Putin's talks

Speaking to journalists, the President noted that the first step should be a ceasefire. According to him, even the example of other regions of the world shows how difficult it is to observe the ceasefire.

"First of all, I think we need to sit down and talk. The second thing is that we need a ceasefire. Even now, as you can see in the Middle East, it is very difficult to adhere to the ceasefire," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that the format of the negotiations is not important; the most important thing is that the result is a just peace.

"Bilateral, trilateral: it does not matter. Just peace. This is important," he emphasized.

