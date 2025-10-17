Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky arrives at the White House for meeting with Trump

Zelensky arrives at the White House for meeting with Trump

Publication time 17 October 2025 22:13
Updated 22:16
Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed by Donald Trump at the White House
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House. American leader Donald Trump personally met the President of Ukraine.

This was reported by Sky News.

Meeting between Zelensky and Trump

According to the publication, the Ukrainian leader got out of the car with a smile on his face and was warmly greeted by Trump. Trump raised his fist in the air and posed for the cameras. Then, they exchanged a few words before entering the building.

Amid the meeting, journalists tried to get a comment from Trump on the talks with Vladimir Putin, but received no response.

