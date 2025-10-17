Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed by Donald Trump at the White House

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House. American leader Donald Trump personally met the President of Ukraine.

This was reported by Sky News.

Meeting between Zelensky and Trump

According to the publication, the Ukrainian leader got out of the car with a smile on his face and was warmly greeted by Trump. Trump raised his fist in the air and posed for the cameras. Then, they exchanged a few words before entering the building.

Amid the meeting, journalists tried to get a comment from Trump on the talks with Vladimir Putin, but received no response.

