Main News of the day Russia proposes building a "Putin–Trump Tunnel" — details

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 October 2025 16:05
Updated 16:08
Russia floats "Putin–Trump Tunnel" plan, invites Elon Musk to join
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Associated Press

Following the US president's conversation with the Russian dictator, Russia proposed building a "Putin-Trump tunnel". The idea was pitched to American billionaire Elon Musk.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, wrote about this on X.

Putin-Trump tunnel between Russia and the United States

"Imagine connecting the United States and Russia...with a 70-mile Putin-Trump tunnel, symbolizing unity," Dmitriev wrote.

He said that using The Boring Company's technology would allow the project to be completed for less than $8 billion. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that construction could be completed in less than eight years and that the project "will become a symbol of technological cooperation between Eurasia and America".

Dmitriev attached to his post a document with a hand-drawn diagram of the route connecting Chukotka with Alaska and the inscription in English: "The Kennedy-Khrushchev Bridge could and should be built between Alaska and Russia at once".

Тунель Путіна-Трампа
The document Dmitriev attached to the post

The photo was reportedly taken from a letter that US citizen Doug Sandstrom sent to Khrushchev regarding the Kennedy assassination.

Read more:

Trump shocks with statement on sanctions after call with Putin

Trump to meet Putin — confirms where and when it will happen

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
