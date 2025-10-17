Russia floats "Putin–Trump Tunnel" plan, invites Elon Musk to join

Russia proposes building a "Putin–Trump Tunnel" — details
Following the US president's conversation with the Russian dictator, Russia proposed building a "Putin-Trump tunnel". The idea was pitched to American billionaire Elon Musk.
The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, wrote about this on X.
Putin-Trump tunnel between Russia and the United States
"Imagine connecting the United States and Russia...with a 70-mile Putin-Trump tunnel, symbolizing unity," Dmitriev wrote.
He said that using The Boring Company's technology would allow the project to be completed for less than $8 billion. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that construction could be completed in less than eight years and that the project "will become a symbol of technological cooperation between Eurasia and America".
Dmitriev attached to his post a document with a hand-drawn diagram of the route connecting Chukotka with Alaska and the inscription in English: "The Kennedy-Khrushchev Bridge could and should be built between Alaska and Russia at once".
The photo was reportedly taken from a letter that US citizen Doug Sandstrom sent to Khrushchev regarding the Kennedy assassination.
