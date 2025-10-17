Russia floats "Putin–Trump Tunnel" plan, invites Elon Musk to join

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Associated Press

Following the US president's conversation with the Russian dictator, Russia proposed building a "Putin-Trump tunnel". The idea was pitched to American billionaire Elon Musk.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, wrote about this on X.

Putin-Trump tunnel between Russia and the United States

"Imagine connecting the United States and Russia...with a 70-mile Putin-Trump tunnel, symbolizing unity," Dmitriev wrote.

He said that using The Boring Company's technology would allow the project to be completed for less than $8 billion. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that construction could be completed in less than eight years and that the project "will become a symbol of technological cooperation between Eurasia and America".

Dmitriev attached to his post a document with a hand-drawn diagram of the route connecting Chukotka with Alaska and the inscription in English: "The Kennedy-Khrushchev Bridge could and should be built between Alaska and Russia at once".

The document Dmitriev attached to the post

The photo was reportedly taken from a letter that US citizen Doug Sandstrom sent to Khrushchev regarding the Kennedy assassination.

