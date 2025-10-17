Zelensky discusses F-16 jets and air defense with Lockheed Martin executives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and a representative of Lockheed Martin. Photo: Zelensky/X

During the visit to the United States on Friday, October 17, Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin. They discussed the Ukrainian army's need for air defense systems and F-16 aircraft.

The head of state announced this on X.

I had a meeting with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin.



We discussed our prospects for cooperation and ways to strengthen Ukraine’s protection against Russian aggression.



I outlined Ukraine’s specific needs for air defense systems and their compatible… pic.twitter.com/NaGCPJjSot — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2025

Zelensky meets with F-16 manufacturer

Today, on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin.

They discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to strengthen Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.

The president spoke about Ukraine's specific needs for air defense systems and the missiles that go with them, as well as F-16 jets.

Zelensky meets with representatives of Lockheed Martin. Photo: Zelensky/X

"Russia is carrying out increasingly brutal strikes against Ukraine ahead of winter, and our air defenses need to be reinforced right now. We know the concrete steps required for our defense and are working to implement them. I thank Lockheed Martin and the United States of America for their support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

It should be noted that Lockheed Martin is currently the world's key manufacturer and supplier of F-16 jets, including the modernization of older models.

