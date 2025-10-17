Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky meets with F-16 manufacturer Lockheed Martin

Zelensky meets with F-16 manufacturer Lockheed Martin

Publication time 17 October 2025 14:26
Updated 14:30
Zelensky discusses F-16 jets and air defense with Lockheed Martin executives
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and a representative of Lockheed Martin. Photo: Zelensky/X

During the visit to the United States on Friday, October 17, Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin. They discussed the Ukrainian army's need for air defense systems and F-16 aircraft.

The head of state announced this on X.

Zelensky meets with F-16 manufacturer

Today, on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the defense company Lockheed Martin.

They discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to strengthen Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.

The president spoke about Ukraine's specific needs for air defense systems and the missiles that go with them, as well as F-16 jets.

Zelensky meets with F-16 manufacturer
Zelensky meets with representatives of Lockheed Martin. Photo: Zelensky/X

"Russia is carrying out increasingly brutal strikes against Ukraine ahead of winter, and our air defenses need to be reinforced right now. We know the concrete steps required for our defense and are working to implement them. I thank Lockheed Martin and the United States of America for their support of Ukraine," Zelenskyy summarized.

It should be noted that Lockheed Martin is currently the world's key manufacturer and supplier of F-16 jets, including the modernization of older models.

Volodymyr Zelensky USA defense sector war in Ukraine meeting
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
