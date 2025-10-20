Zelensky announced major deal: Ukraine to get 25 Patriot missile systems

Patriot air defense systems. Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Ukraine is preparing to sign a large-scale contract to supply 25 Patriot air defense systems, a top priority for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Air Force. However, the exact timing of the delivery is currently unknown.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, RBC-Ukraine reports.

When will Ukraine receive Patriot systems?

According to the President, the project is long-term. The systems will be transferred in stages depending on production capacity and schedules. Zelensky also emphasized that the United States could adjust the delivery schedule to allow Ukraine to receive the air defense systems faster.

"These 25 systems we will receive annually, a different number in different years. The White House can change the queue if there is political will. We understand which European countries can give us this priority in line,'' Zelensky said.

How will Ukraine buy Patriot systems?

The president said the primary source of funding for the purchase of the Patriots is planned to be frozen Russian assets, which partners are preparing to use to support Ukraine's defense.

Additionally, Ukraine is considering other financial mechanisms under the 28 bilateral security agreements it has with its allies.

