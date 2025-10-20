Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine to signs contract for 25 Patriot systems, Zelensky says

Ukraine to signs contract for 25 Patriot systems, Zelensky says

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 October 2025 14:27
Updated 14:31
Zelensky announced major deal: Ukraine to get 25 Patriot missile systems
Patriot air defense systems. Photo: REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Ukraine is preparing to sign a large-scale contract to supply 25 Patriot air defense systems, a top priority for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Air Force. However, the exact timing of the delivery is currently unknown.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, RBC-Ukraine reports.

When will Ukraine receive Patriot systems?

According to the President, the project is long-term. The systems will be transferred in stages depending on production capacity and schedules. Zelensky also emphasized that the United States could adjust the delivery schedule to allow Ukraine to receive the air defense systems faster.

"These 25 systems we will receive annually, a different number in different years. The White House can change the queue if there is political will. We understand which European countries can give us this priority in line,'' Zelensky said.

How will Ukraine buy Patriot systems?

The president said the primary source of funding for the purchase of the Patriots is planned to be frozen Russian assets, which partners are preparing to use to support Ukraine's defense.

Additionally, Ukraine is considering other financial mechanisms under the 28 bilateral security agreements it has with its allies.

Read more:

Possible end of war with Russia — Zelensky makes statement

Russia strikes DTEK mine — 192 workers trapped underground

Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
