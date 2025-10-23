Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Moscow threatens "painful response" to Trump's oil sanctions

Moscow threatens "painful response" to Trump's oil sanctions

Publication time 23 October 2025 14:28
Updated 14:32
Russia calls Trump's new oil sanctions an "act of war" and threatens the US
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Following the announcement of new sanctions against major Russian energy companies, the Kremlin sharply criticized Washington's actions. Several top Kremlin officials began threatening the US.

This was reported by Sky News.

Russian officials have begun threatening the US over the 19th package of sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the decision by President Donald Trump's administration "counterproductive" and "unhelpful in achieving peace in Ukraine".

These sanctions target the two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. Moscow believes that these measures only exacerbate the crisis and hinder the prospect of negotiations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if the Trump administration follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, it will end in failure.

Additionally, Moscow threatened a "painful response" if the West were to confiscate frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. According to Zakharova, such actions are "outright theft" and have no legal basis. She emphasized that anyone who attempts to use these funds will face serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies and the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that the sanctions imposed by the US are "an act of war against Russia". 

Medvedev called Trump a "peacemaker that has now fully embarked on the warpath against Russia" and said that the United States is openly positioning itself as an enemy of Russia through its actions.

Read more:

Trump claims the US is not supplying weapons to Ukraine

Kyiv hit by evening drone strike — 8 injured, 2 critical

sanctions against Russia USA Dmitry Medvedev Kremlin russia threats
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
