Main News of the day Trump claims the US is not supplying weapons to Ukraine

Trump claims the US is not supplying weapons to Ukraine

Publication time 23 October 2025 10:50
Updated 10:51
Trump says the US is not selling weapons to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States does not sell its weapons directly to Ukraine. Instead, Washington sells them to NATO, which can then use them as it sees fit.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing a White House broadcast.

What Trump said about selling American weapons to Ukraine

The US leader emphasized that the approach has changed and things now operate differently compared to the administration of former President Joe Biden.

"It's different from what it was before with Biden. He gave Ukraine $350 billion in weapons and cash directly into their hands. And that was very foolish, but we sell it to NATO. And theoretically, you can do whatever you want with it. It doesn't necessarily have to be Ukraine, but it probably is, for the most part," Trump said.

Read more:

Trump cancels Budapest meeting with Putin

Trump prioritizes quick end to war over Ukraine’s borders

Trump reveals scale of frontline losses in Ukraine

USA NATO weapons Donald Trump Ukraine war in Ukraine
Eduard Tkach - editor
