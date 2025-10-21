Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump cancels Budapest meeting with Putin

Trump cancels Budapest meeting with Putin

Publication time 21 October 2025 22:31
Updated 22:35
White House confirms Trump no longer plans to meet Putin after failed talks
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump no longer plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. This decision came after the chief negotiators of the two countries ended their telephone conversation without reaching an agreement.

This was reported by the Telegraph.

Putin and Trump's meeting

Trump initially claimed "significant progress" in the dialogue with Moscow and announced a second summit with Putin. However, preparations for the meeting have stopped. According to sources, Russia has refused to hold a preparatory meeting in person between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Western media outlets, Lavrov categorically stated during the phone conversation that Russia would not agree to freeze the front line in Ukraine. Nevertheless, the White House deemed the talks "productive," adding that a follow-up meeting was unnecessary.

After the talks broke down, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's unchanged position, emphasizing that it remained within the framework of the agreements reached during the previous summit in Alaska.

Meanwhile, Western partners welcomed the cancellation of the meeting between Trump and Putin, believing that, without concessions from the Kremlin, a new summit would have been pointless.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
