Russia strikes Chernihiv region with at least 20 Shahed drones on October 21

Russian drones hit Novhorod-Siversky — 20 strikes reported
Explosion. Illustrative photo: Reuters
On Tuesday, October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. So far, approximately 20 "Shahed" drone strikes have been recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, on Facebook.
The attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi
As a result of the Russian attack, four people were killed and four others were wounded. A 10-year-old child was among the victims of the attack.
"Everyone stay in the shelters," Seliverstov wrote.
Suspilne TV channel published a video of the attack.
