Russian drones hit Novhorod-Siversky — 20 strikes reported

Russian drones hit Novhorod-Siversky — 20 strikes reported

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 18:42
Updated 18:45
Russia strikes Chernihiv region with at least 20 Shahed drones on October 21
Explosion. Illustrative photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. So far, approximately 20 "Shahed" drone strikes have been recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, on Facebook.

The attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi

As a result of the Russian attack, four people were killed and four others were wounded. A 10-year-old child was among the victims of the attack.

"Everyone stay in the shelters," Seliverstov wrote.

Suspilne TV channel published a video of the attack.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
