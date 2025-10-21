Russia strikes Chernihiv region with at least 20 Shahed drones on October 21

Explosion. Illustrative photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, October 21, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. So far, approximately 20 "Shahed" drone strikes have been recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, on Facebook.

Advertisement

The attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi

As a result of the Russian attack, four people were killed and four others were wounded. A 10-year-old child was among the victims of the attack.

"Everyone stay in the shelters," Seliverstov wrote.

Suspilne TV channel published a video of the attack.

Read more:

Russia strikes DTEK mine — 192 workers trapped underground

Russia strikes energy and rail infrastructure — Zelensky