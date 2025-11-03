US president believes that Putin will not stop — claims Russia has lost over one million soldiers

Donald Trump during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump, during a flight on official business, spoke to the press pool onboard about when Vladimir Putin might end the war — he said he doesn’t believe a "last drop" moment will come, citing Russia’s heavy losses.

The White House reported on President Trump’s remarks.

Advertisement

When will Putin agree to end the war against Ukraine

The US leader said he thinks that "final straw" moment will never happen. One reason: Russia has suffered massive soldier losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"There's no final straw. Sometimes you have to let it fight it out. And they're fighting and they're fighting it out. He's lost a lot of soldiers. Maybe a million. That's a lot of soldiers. And it's been tough for Ukraine. It's been tough on both. Sometimes you have to let it, you know, just get fought out," Trump stated.

What about trade with the US and Russia

Later, in an interview with CBS News, the US President said he finds Putin’s desire to trade with the United States "great." When asked about laying a red carpet for Putin in Alaska, Trump responded that he "rolls out the red carpet for everybody".

Trump also reminded the reporter that the war in Ukraine "came to" him after Joe Biden’s term, and that under his presidency Putin would never have dared to attack Ukraine.

Read more:

Trump on Tomahawks for Ukraine and Russian funds — his response

Ukraine, US, and EU develop unified peace plan — Yermak

Trump sums up meeting with Xi Jinping — key agreements revealed