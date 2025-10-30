Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump sums up meeting with Xi Jinping — key agreements revealed

Trump sums up meeting with Xi Jinping — key agreements revealed

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 October 2025 15:52
Updated 15:52
Trump and Xi Jinping agree on new deals between the US and China
President of the United States Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, October 30, US President Donald Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The White House chief announced that a number of significant agreements had been reached during their talks.

Trump shared the news on his Truth Social account.

Details of the Trump–Xi Jinping meeting

During their meeting on October 30, the leaders of the US and China reached several important agreements. Trump later said that the two sides had agreed on "many things."

In particular, China will resume purchases of soybeans, sorghum, and other agricultural products from the United States. The country will also continue supplying rare earth elements, strategically important minerals, and magnets.

"I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved. I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products. Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this!

Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc.," Trump said.

The US president also noted that Beijing will cooperate with Washington to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Moreover, according to Trump, the two countries are considering an energy agreement under which China would purchase American oil.

"Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump concluded.

USA China Donald Trump politicians Xi Jinping meeting
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
