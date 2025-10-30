Trump-Xi meeting — US lowers tariffs on China

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump, following his meeting with China’s leader on October 30, announced a reduction of tariffs on China, which will take effect "immediately."

Donald Trump announced this after his meeting with Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

Tariff reduction for China

Trump stated that tariffs on Chinese goods will be lowered from 20% to 10% after his meeting with Xi Jinping. According to the US president, the reduction takes effect "immediately."

"I’ve imposed a 20% tariff on Chinese goods because of fentanyl imports into the US. This was a large tariff… I’ve reduced it by 10%, so it is now 10%," said the US president.

He added that Beijing will work to stop the flow of this substance, while the overall US tariff rate on China currently stands at 47%.

Read more:

Kim Jong Un declares North Korea will always stand with Russia

Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

Belgium's defense chief issues harsh warning to Russia