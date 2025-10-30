Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump makes major decision after meeting Xi Jinping

Trump makes major decision after meeting Xi Jinping

Publication time 30 October 2025 12:04
Updated 12:05
Trump-Xi meeting — US lowers tariffs on China
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump, following his meeting with China’s leader on October 30, announced a reduction of tariffs on China, which will take effect "immediately."

Donald Trump announced this after his meeting with Xi Jinping.

Tariff reduction for China

Trump stated that tariffs on Chinese goods will be lowered from 20% to 10% after his meeting with Xi Jinping. According to the US president, the reduction takes effect "immediately."

"I’ve imposed a 20% tariff on Chinese goods because of fentanyl imports into the US. This was a large tariff… I’ve reduced it by 10%, so it is now 10%," said the US president.

He added that Beijing will work to stop the flow of this substance, while the overall US tariff rate on China currently stands at 47%.

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
