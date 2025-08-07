Trump warns more sanctions are coming, including possible tariffs on China

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

At the meeting with reporters at the White House, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a possible increase in tariffs on China. The American President also made it clear that he is not yet aware of "whether Putin is misleading him."

What did Trump say about tariffs on China?

While talking to the press, journalists were interested in whether the United States would introduce tariffs only against India. Trump responded that "you will see more secondary sanctions soon."

The head of the White House also said that the sanctions may also affect China.

"We did it with India, we will probably do the same with a few more countries, one of which could be China," Donald Trump stated.

About Putin's deception

In light of the meeting between Russian dictator Putin and Trump's special envoy Witkoff in Moscow, the press was curious as to whether Trump believes Putin is "misleading him." The American President was unable to give a clear answer to this.

"I can't answer that question yet. I'll tell you in a few weeks, maybe sooner," Trump said.

