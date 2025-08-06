Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 August 2025 21:59
US to impose secondary sanctions on Russia — media reveal target date
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The United States plans to impose secondary sanctions on Russia. This could happen as early as Friday, August 8.

A representative of the US president's administration informed Reuters of this plan.

US announces new sanctions against Russia

A White House official said earlier that the meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday had gone well, and Moscow was eager to continue engaging with the United States.

The official added secondary sanctions that Trump has threatened against countries doing business with Russia were still expected to be implemented on Friday. No further details were provided.

Meeting between Witkoff and Putin

The meeting lasted about three hours. The goal was to find a breakthrough in the 3.5-year war that began with Russia's invasion of Donbas in 2014. Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Moscow if no measures were taken to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on goods from India. This brings the total tariff to 50%.

sanctions Donald Trump White House war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
