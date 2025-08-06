Putin and US envoy Witkoff discussed Ukraine and US-Russia cooperation

Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, the parties discussed the war in Ukraine.

It was announced by the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to the Russian media on Wednesday, August 6.

Putin and Witkoff's talks on August 6

Ushakov stated that the conversation between the Russian dictator and the United States Special Envoy was "useful and constructive." According to him, the parties discussed the "Ukrainian crisis."

"Russia has transmitted signals to the American side regarding the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from Trump. The President of the Russian Federation has complete information regarding the Ukrainian issue," Ushakov said.

He also noted that the Kremlin also discussed prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia.

