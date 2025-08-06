Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Putin held talks with Trump envoy Witkoff on Ukraine and ties

Putin held talks with Trump envoy Witkoff on Ukraine and ties

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 August 2025 18:38
Putin and US envoy Witkoff discussed Ukraine and US-Russia cooperation
Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, the parties discussed the war in Ukraine.

It was announced by the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, according to the Russian media on Wednesday, August 6.

Advertisement

Putin and Witkoff's talks on August 6

Ushakov stated that the conversation between the Russian dictator and the United States Special Envoy was "useful and constructive." According to him, the parties discussed the "Ukrainian crisis."

"Russia has transmitted signals to the American side regarding the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from Trump. The President of the Russian Federation has complete information regarding the Ukrainian issue," Ushakov said.

He also noted that the Kremlin also discussed prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia.

Read also:

Trump sends message to Moscow by deploying nuclear submarines

Trump sets a deadline to end war in Ukraine

USA war vladimir putin russia Steve Witkoff
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information