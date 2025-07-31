Trump pushes for Ukraine war deal by August 8

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, July 31, President Donald Trump said he wants to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine by August 8. At the same time, the United States is prepared to take action to ensure peace.

Reuters reported this.

Ending the war in Ukraine

The UN Security Council reported that Trump "made it clear" that he wants to reach a peace agreement by August 8.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," senior US diplomat John Kelley told.

