Trump sets a deadline to end war in Ukraine

Trump sets a deadline to end war in Ukraine

Publication time 31 July 2025 20:26
Trump pushes for Ukraine war deal by August 8
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, July 31, President Donald Trump said he wants to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine by August 8. At the same time, the United States is prepared to take action to ensure peace.

Reuters reported this.

Ending the war in Ukraine

The UN Security Council reported that Trump "made it clear" that he wants to reach a peace agreement by August 8.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," senior US diplomat John Kelley told.

According to senior US diplomat John Kelly, the US is prepared to take additional measures to ensure peace.



Medvedev threatens US with nuclear strike after Trump warning

Secret Trump-Russia documents found in US — media report

UN Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia ceasefire
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
