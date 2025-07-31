Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Russian media

The deputy of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, reacted to the warning of Donald Trump, who noted that Russia may cross a "dangerous line". In response, the Russian politician said that such a reaction from the United States only "confirms the correctness of the Kremlin's position."

Medvedev wrote about it on Telegram on Thursday, July 31.

Medvedev threatened the United States with nuclear weapons

Dmitry Medvedev continued his in-person debate with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, responding to his warnings about aggressive statements against Washington. According to Medvedev, the American leader's emotional response is evidence that Moscow is right.

"If some words from the former President of Russia cause such a nervous reaction in the otherwise formidable President of the United States, then Russia is right about everything and will continue on its path," Medvedev wrote.

He also commented on Trump's words about the "dead economies" of India and Russia:

"Well, let him remember his favorite "Walking Dead" movies, as well as how dangerous a "dead hand" that doesn't exist in nature can be," the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation added.

