Medvedev warns Trump of war — how the US leader responded

Medvedev warns Trump of war — how the US leader responded

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 July 2025 15:33
Trump hits back at Medvedev's war threat against the United States
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, responded to the threats of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, to start a war. According to him, the former President of the Russian Federation is entering very dangerous territory.

Donald Trump wrote about it on the social network Truth Social on Thursday, July 31.

Medvedev's threats

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation stated that  Trump is "playing the ultimatum game with Russia". 

"He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev wrote.

Medvedev's post. Photo: screenshot

How did Trump react?

"Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" the leader of the United States emphasized.

In addition, he noted that he does not care what India does with Russia. He said they could take their dead economies down together.

Trump noted that the United States does very little business with India, likewise with Russia.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, the leader of the United States announced the beginning of a ten-day ultimatum. He threatened Russia with tough sanctions.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
