Secret Trump-Russia documents found in US — media report

Publication time 31 July 2025 10:37
Secret Trump-Russia FBI docs uncovered in the United States
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America, Kash Patel, found secret documents in the bags for destruction. They are related to the investigation of ties between the election campaign of Donald Trump and Russia.

It is reported by Fox News.

Secret documents about Trump-Russia ties

The documents were allegedly found in a secret room at the FBI headquarters, in special "destruction bags" used to dispose of classified materials.

Media sources report that a classified appendix to the latest report by special counsel John Durham was also found there. He investigated the origins of the "collusion with Russia" case.

The declassification process of these materials is currently underway, coordinated by the leadership of the CIA, FBI, National Intelligence and the United States Department of Justice.

The documents have already been handed over to the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley.

Fox News writes that the materials contain data indicating that the United States intelligence knew in advance about the FBI's intentions to spread the narrative of "Trump collusion with Russia" even before the Crossfire Hurricane investigation began in 2016. Allegedly, it was done in favor of Hillary Clinton.

According to sources, Patel and his team found a previously unknown secret information center at the FBI's central office, where hard drives and archival materials were stored. According to the FBI director, this room was deliberately hidden by previous heads of the agency.

As a reminder, on July 29, Trump announced that a ten-day deadline had begun for Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

USA FBI Donald Trump Hillary Clinton doxuments russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
