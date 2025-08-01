Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump sends message to Moscow by deploying nuclear submarines

Trump sends message to Moscow by deploying nuclear submarines

Publication time 1 August 2025 22:15
Trump orders nuclear submarines deployed after Medvedev's nuclear threats
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to strategic regions. Trump explained that this decision was in response to the provocative statements of Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, who hinted at the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Trump wrote about this on his Truth Social network on Friday, August 1.

Trump orders deployment of nuclear submarines
Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

Trump orders deployment of nuclear submarines

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote.

The American leader emphasized that words carry weight and can lead to unpredictable consequences.

He expressed hope that the situation would remain within the realm of diplomacy this time.

Read more:

Medvedev threatens US with nuclear strike after Trump warning

Trump sets a deadline to end war in Ukraine

Putin announces mass production of new missile for Russian army

USA Donald Trump Dmitry Medvedev war russia
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
