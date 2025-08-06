Trump targets India with new import tariffs tied to Russian oil imports

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on goods from India. This brings the total tariff to 50%.

The White House announced this on Wednesday, August 6.

What tariffs did Trump impose on India?

The additional 25% tariff supplements other tariffs or duties but does not apply to goods with special exemptions provided by other decrees.

"I have received additional information from various senior officials on, among other things, the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine. After considering this additional information, among other things, I find that the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 continues and that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United State," Trump wrote.

The president stressed that, in order to resolve the state of emergency in the country, it is necessary and expedient to introduce an additional ad valorem duty on imports of goods from India that directly or indirectly originate from the Russian Federation.

"In my judgment, imposing tariffs, as described below, in addition to maintaining the other measures taken to address the national emergency," the president added.

Trump is confident that India is currently importing oil from Russia, either directly or indirectly.

When will the new tariffs for India take effect?

The tariff will take effect 21 days after it is signed and will apply to goods imported or removed from storage after that date. There will be an exception for shipments already in transit until September 17, 2025.

The US will also monitor which countries import Russian oil and, if necessary, prepare recommendations for imposing similar duties on them.

