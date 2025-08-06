Trump may meet with Putin and Zelensky in potential peace — NYT

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Illustrative photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person. The meeting is supposed to take place next week.

This was reported by The New York Times.

Trump reportedly planning talks with Putin

According to the publication, Trump informed European leaders of his intention to meet with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two sources familiar with the US president's plans said Trump first intends to meet with Putin and then hold a trilateral meeting with Zelensky at the leadership level.

Through these meetings, the White House chief hopes to negotiate an end to the war Russia has waged against Ukraine.

