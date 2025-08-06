Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump calls Zelensky after US envoy’s visit to Moscow

Trump calls Zelensky after US envoy’s visit to Moscow

Ua en ru
Publication time 6 August 2025 22:26
Trump calls Ukraine’s president after Witkoff's official visit to Moscow
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Immediately after US representative Stephen Witkoff's visit to Moscow, US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. European leaders participated in the conversation as well.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X.

Details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump

"Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was spelled out in Moscow," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.

"We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

Read more:

New US sanctions on Russia coming soon — WH reveals the date

Putin held talks with Trump envoy Witkoff on Ukraine and ties

Russia strikes civilians again — Zelensky calls for more pressure

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump war in Ukraine russia Steve Witkoff
