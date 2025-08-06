Trump calls Ukraine’s president after Witkoff's official visit to Moscow

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Immediately after US representative Stephen Witkoff's visit to Moscow, US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. European leaders participated in the conversation as well.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on X.

Details of the conversation between Zelensky and Trump

Right on my way from our brigades here in Sumy region, I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow.



Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done… pic.twitter.com/NOxZPAdSr2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 6, 2025

"Our joint position with our partners is absolutely clear – the war must end. And it must be done honestly. European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was spelled out in Moscow," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.

"We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war that it itself started. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

