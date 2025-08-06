Russia hits gas, power, homes — Zelensky says it's terror, not war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russian troops have once again attacked several regions of Ukraine, causing casualties and destruction. In addition, hundreds of families in the Odessa region were left without gas as a result of the enemy strike.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the next shelling and showed the consequences on Wednesday, August 6, at X.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Photo: State Emergency Service

Russia's attack on Ukraine — Zelensky's reaction

The Head of State reported that currently in the Zaporizhzhia region, doctors and rescuers are helping the wounded after the Russian strike on the regular recreation center. According to him, 12 people are injured. In addition, two deaths are known.

"My condolences to their families and loved ones. There is zero military sense in this strike — just cruelty aimed at instilling fear," the President said.

Consequences of the Russian strike on Ukraine. Photo: SES

In addition, he added that there were also vile attacks on power grids in the Dnipro region at night, the drone attack on people in Kherson, and an attack on a gas station in Novosilske in the Odessa region. Hundreds of families were left without gas.

"This was a deliberate blow to our preparations for the heating season — absolutely cynical, like every Russian strike on our energy infrastructure. In the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, the Russians targeted people’s private homes.



No matter what the Kremlin says, they will only genuinely seek to end the war once they feel adequate pressure. And right now, it is very important to strengthen all the levers in the arsenal of the United States, Europe, and the G7 so that a ceasefire truly comes into effect immediately. Ukraine sees the political will, appreciates the efforts of our partners, of America, and of everyone who is helping. And we are counting on the necessary decisions to follow," the leader of Ukraine summarized.

