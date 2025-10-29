The Belgian defense minister threatened to "wipe Moscow off the map" if Russia attacks Brussels

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken. Photo: Getty Images

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said that if Russia dares to attack Brussels, NATO will "wipe Moscow off the map". He said that the response would be harsh.

He made this statement in an interview with De Morgen.

NATO has warned Russia

Francken said that if Russia attacks Brussels, NATO will respond harshly. He said that such an attack would be considered "a blow to the heart of NATO." He also called for serious consideration of Russia's military power.

"Those who claim that we shouldn't fear the Russians are terribly mistaken. Russia is a geopolitical superpower with a strong army and a formidable combat presence. Except for a few European soldiers in Strasbourg, we have no one we can immediately throw into battle," said the Minister of Defense.

He added that if Russia cannot be defeated militarily in Ukraine, then it must be defeated economically.

"This has been achieved three times in the last 100 years. This means further expanding economic sanctions and stopping their income from oil and gas because that is the engine of their military economy," said Theo Francken, the Belgian Minister of Defense.

The Belgian Minister of Defense also emphasized that he is more concerned about hybrid actions by Russia than direct missile or drone strikes.

For example, he mentioned the Baltic countries, where "green men" could incite the Russian-speaking minority to turn against the local governments.

"Before you know it, they'll annex part of Estonia," Franken added.

The Russian Embassy in Belgium responded to Franken's comments

The Russian Embassy in Belgium addressed Franken's comments, calling them "provocative."

"Francken's antics, unfortunately, are an embodiment of the militaristic tendency that is gaining momentum in the European party of war," the statement read.

They added that these words "do not deserve respect because of their completely absurd and detached-from-reality character." Additionally, Franken was accused of calling for the militarization of Europe.

Franken's response to the criticism

After the interview, the politician was inundated with backlash. In response, Franken wrote on X that his words were taken out of context.

"A headline taken out of context that gets a lot of views. It brings in money. Even for left-wing benefactors in a newspaper like De Morgen, it all comes down to money. The result: a successful article with lots of clicks. And mass reactions, irritation, and strong emotions from military illiterates," he wrote.

