Graham urged cutting off Putin’s oil and gas revenues to force him to end the war in Ukraine

The Russian economy relies heavily on oil and gas. If these revenues are reduced, the top buyers of Russian oil could tell Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to stop waging war against Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham during an interview on Fox News.

Graham on Russia’s economy and ending the war in Ukraine

He stressed that Putin’s economy is based on oil and gas — if Russia’s revenues from those sales could be reduced, you could "knock him out of the game."

"The largest buyer of Russian oil is China. The top three are China, India and Brazil. What if one day Putin got a call from those three countries saying, ‘It’s time to sit at the negotiating table — this is now hurting us’? That’s how the war could end," Graham said.

He noted that recent sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies have strained Moscow’s relations with Beijing. Specifically, China refuses to process Russian oil, which also affects India.

Additionally, the senator outlined his goal for the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for this week.

"My goal for the meeting in China is for President Trump to ask Xi to push Putin toward peace. I believe that if the Chinese leader called Putin and told him to end this war because it is damaging their economy, it would all end," the senator concluded.

