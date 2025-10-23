Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump still open to meeting Putin — but wants results

Trump still open to meeting Putin — but wants results

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 October 2025 22:29
Updated 22:32
Trump pressures Putin to show progress in Ukraine talks
Donald Trump. Photo: AP

President Donald Trump wants more than just talk from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Above all, he wants action.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced this on Thursday, October 23.

Advertisement

Trump wants Putin to take action

Leavitt noted that Trump is highly motivated by the success of his Middle East peace agreement. According to her, the US leader wants the war in Ukraine to end.

"He has been talking about this for nine months while in office," she said.

Leavitt also said that a meeting between Trump and Putin is still possible, but only if the talks yield positive results.

Read more:

EU rolls out 19th sanctions package on Russia — key restrictions

Moscow threatens "painful response" to Trump's oil sanctions

USA war vladimir putin Donald Trump White House russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information