Trump pressures Putin to show progress in Ukraine talks

Donald Trump. Photo: AP

President Donald Trump wants more than just talk from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Above all, he wants action.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced this on Thursday, October 23.

Advertisement

Trump wants Putin to take action

Leavitt noted that Trump is highly motivated by the success of his Middle East peace agreement. According to her, the US leader wants the war in Ukraine to end.

"He has been talking about this for nine months while in office," she said.

Leavitt also said that a meeting between Trump and Putin is still possible, but only if the talks yield positive results.

Read more:

EU rolls out 19th sanctions package on Russia — key restrictions

Moscow threatens "painful response" to Trump's oil sanctions