Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump vows to quickly end another prolonged war worldwide

Trump vows to quickly end another prolonged war worldwide

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 October 2025 12:33
Updated 12:33
Trump promises to quickly resolve the Afghanistan–Pakistan crisis
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to quickly resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where tensions have sharply increased recently due to border clashes. The American leader emphasized that he expects to settle the conflict "very quickly," while peace talks between the two countries have already been ongoing for a second day.

This was reported by AP News.

Advertisement

Trump aims to end another war in the world

Trump noted that he is aware of the parties’ efforts to reach an agreement and supports their dialogue.

"I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I’ll get that solved very quickly," he said. The President also added that he considers the leaders of Pakistan to be "great people."

Read more:

Trump pressures both Putin and Zelensky — US NATO envoy

Trump still open to meeting Putin — but wants results

Trump prioritizes quick end to war over Ukraine’s borders

USA Donald Trump politicians war
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information