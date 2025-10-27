Trump promises to quickly resolve the Afghanistan–Pakistan crisis

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Donald Trump stated that he intends to quickly resolve the crisis between Afghanistan and Pakistan, where tensions have sharply increased recently due to border clashes. The American leader emphasized that he expects to settle the conflict "very quickly," while peace talks between the two countries have already been ongoing for a second day.

This was reported by AP News.

Trump aims to end another war in the world

Trump noted that he is aware of the parties’ efforts to reach an agreement and supports their dialogue.

"I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I’ll get that solved very quickly," he said. The President also added that he considers the leaders of Pakistan to be "great people."

