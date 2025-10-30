Trump-Xi meeting — decisions on Ukraine

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

During his meeting with China’s leader, US President Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine. They agreed to "allow the parties to fight."

Trump and Xi discuss Ukraine

Trump stated that he had a long discussion with Xi about Ukraine, and they decided to work together to take action and achieve results.

"We agreed that both sides are locked in fighting and sometimes you have to let them fight, crazy. Xi will help us about Ukraine but there is not a lot more we can do," said the US president.

It is known that the American leader rated the meeting with Xi "12 out of 10" and announced future meetings. According to Trump, he will travel to China in April, while Xi Jinping will visit the US somewhat later.

