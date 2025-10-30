Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 October 2025 09:53
Updated 09:53
Trump-Xi meeting — decisions on Ukraine
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

During his meeting with China’s leader, US President Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine. They agreed to "allow the parties to fight."

According to Clash Report.

Trump and Xi discuss Ukraine

Trump stated that he had a long discussion with Xi about Ukraine, and they decided to work together to take action and achieve results.

"We agreed that both sides are locked in fighting and sometimes you have to let them fight, crazy. Xi will help us about Ukraine but there is not a lot more we can do," said the US president.

It is known that the American leader rated the meeting with Xi "12 out of 10" and announced future meetings. According to Trump, he will travel to China in April, while Xi Jinping will visit the US somewhat later.

China–US leaders’ meeting ends — what’s known so far

Belgium's defense chief issues harsh warning to Russia

South Korea honors Trump with rare award and a golden crown

negotiations Donald Trump Xi Jinping war in Ukraine russia
