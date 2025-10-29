Putin's aide predicts possible end to Ukraine war within a year

Kirill Dmitriev. Photo: Russian media

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's special envoy, speculated on when the war against Ukraine might end. According to Dmitriev, peace will likely "come within a year".

Reuters reported this on Wednesday, October 29.

Russian official claims possible end of the war in Ukraine

"We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen," Dmitriev, who is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told an investment conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

When asked if it was possible to achieve peace in Ukraine within a year, he said "I believe so".

According to Dmitriev, Russia and the United States are close to reaching a diplomatic resolution to the war against Ukraine.

He also advocated for collaboration among the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, as they are the world's leading holders of natural resources. He believes that "cooperation will make the world safer".

"People are right now focused on the regional conflict that exists around Russia but we do not want it to escalate into a bigger conflict. And for that we have to do better than we have been doing, not worse," Dmitriev said.

