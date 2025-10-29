US intelligence — Putin has no plans for negotiations

Dictator Putin in Alaska. Photo: Reuters

A recent US intelligence assessment indicates that dictator Putin is increasingly determined to continue the war in Ukraine. Despite sanctions and heavy personnel losses, he aims to consolidate control over occupied territories and shows no willingness to enter negotiations.

This was reported by NBC News, citing sources in Congress.

Key findings of U.S. intelligence regarding Putin’s intentions

An analysis presented to Congress this month showed that agencies see no signs of Russia being ready to compromise on Ukraine. This assessment aligns with how U.S. and Western intelligence have viewed the Russian regime’s position since February 2022.

Facing substantial Russian military losses and domestic economic setbacks, Putin seeks to secure control over Ukrainian territories and expand his country’s presence to justify human and financial costs, according to intelligence officials.

The White House declined to comment directly on the intelligence assessment, referring instead to public remarks by President Trump regarding efforts to achieve a peace deal.

"As the president stated, these are tremendous sanctions against their two big oil companies which he hopes will help bring about the end of the war," the White House said in a statement.

