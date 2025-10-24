Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kim Jong Un declares North Korea will always stand with Russia

Publication time 24 October 2025 11:58
Updated 12:06
Kim Jong Un says North Korea–Russia relations will continue developing uninterrupted
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: NPR

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that the military brotherhood between North Korea and Russia will "continue advancing without interruption." He added that challenges will not hinder the development of relations between Pyongyang and Moscow.

This was reported by Reuters.

What Kim Jong Un said about North Korea–Russia relations

"The years of militant fraternity, in which a guarantee has been provided for the long-term development of the bilateral friendship at the cost of precious blood, will advance non-stop," Kim Jong Un said.

He added that challenges from "domination and tyranny" should not impede the growth of relations between the two countries.

Kim Jong Un made these remarks during a foundation-laying ceremony for North Korean soldiers who fought alongside the Russian army against Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un vows support for Russia's victory

EU rolls out 19th sanctions package on Russia — key restrictions

Putin makes no progress on the battlefield — US envoy to NATO

DPRK Kim Jong-un Moscow war in Ukraine russia North Korea
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
